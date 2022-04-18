Tritium Set to Supply bp EV Chargers for Global Network

Tritium DCFC Ltd., a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles, has entered into a multi-year contract with bp for the supply of chargers and related services to support bp’s global EV charging network. This forms a step change in the strategic nature of the relationship between both companies, with an initial order for the U.K., Australian and New Zealand markets of just under 1,000 chargers.

“I’m delighted that with this new global agreement with Tritium, it will help bp pulse deliver its mission to provide fast, reliable charging for EV drivers and to accelerate the roll-out of the charging infrastructure needed as the world transitions to decarbonise road transport,” says Richard Bartlett, senior vice president at bp pulse.

“The electrification of transportation is entering an incredible era when major companies like bp are providing critical support to transition the world to cleaner more reliable transportation,” comments Tritium CEO Jane Hunter. “We’re thrilled to be working with bp to create greater global access to fast charging in support of their mission to become a net zero company by 2050 and to be a leader in helping the world get to net zero emissions.”