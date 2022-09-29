Tritium, JET Charge Install Fast Chargers for 4,350-Mile ‘EV Highway’

Tritium DCFC Ltd., a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (DC) fast charging technology for electric vehicles (EV), is providing fast chargers for a new EV highway that will span more than 4,350 miles across the state of Western Australia.

The project is part of a AUD$43.5 million investment by the Western Australian government, focused on expanding access to EV infrastructure across the state. To launch the investment, the Western Australian government, through its energy utilities Synergy and Horizon Power, awarded a contract to JET Charge, which will supply hardware for 98 fast chargers across 49 locations. Tritium will supply its 75 kW modular fast charger for this charging infrastructure for some of Horizon Power’s regional sites.

“It’s fantastic to see government policies supporting EV uptake in Australia. Western Australia is a state with vast unpopulated distances, and governments have a role to play supporting highway electrification in rural and remote areas where site utilisation may not be profitable for private sector operators,” says Tritium CEO Jane Hunter. “We’re excited to be working with our partners at JET Charge on this fantastic project to electrify the Western Australian highways and we look forward to continuing to provide the fast charger hardware, software, and services needed to support rapid EV adoption here in Australia and around the world.”

Tritium will manufacture all chargers for the project in its Brisbane factory, which has an annual production capacity of approximately 5,000 units.

“For almost a decade, JET Charge has been a leader in Australia’s transition to electric transportation, and we’re honored to have been selected by the Western Australian government for this momentous project,” states JET Charge CEO Tim Washington. “We’re excited to partner with Tritium, which makes some of the most advanced chargers in the world right here in Australia. With help from partners like them, we will continue to increase access to charging technology across the country, giving every Australian the opportunity to drive electric.”

The first charging stations supplied by Tritium are expected to be installed early next year, and the full network of 98 chargers is anticipated to be fully operational by early 2024.