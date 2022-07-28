Tritium, EVCS Add 300 EV Fast Chargers in California, Oregon and Washington

Tritium DCFC Ltd., a direct-current (DC) fast-charger company for electric vehicles (EV), is partnering with EVCS, an EV fast-charging network operator on the West Coast, to deploy 300 new chargers across California, Oregon and Washington. The order consists of 300 50 kW Tritium RTM fast chargers, making the total Tritium DC fast-charger contribution to the EVCS network over 800. With more states expected to follow California’s legislation mandating 100% of new vehicles sold generate zero emissions by 2035, partnerships like this are critical to ensuring public fast charging can meet the increased demand driven by the expected mass consumer adoption of EVs in the coming years.

EVCS aims to enhance the accessibility of public fast charging both by simplifying complex pricing and increasing location coverage. With plans to reach 1,500 chargers by the end of 2023, EVCS’s carbon neutral network and unlimited subscription charging plan will provide an increasing number of public charging options and significant savings to EV drivers.

“EVCS is excited to expand its partnership with Tritium to install more than 300 Tritium DC fast chargers on the West Coast by mid-2023,” says Gustavo Occhiuzzo, CEO and founder of EVCS. “Tritium’s versatile catalog of fast charging stations has allowed EVCS to rapidly become one of the fastest-growing owner-operators of DC fast chargers on the West Coast, home to almost 50 percent of all EVs in the U.S.”

In November 2021, Tritium and EVCS announced an agreement to add over 500 DC fast chargers to EVCS’s network, many of which have already been installed as a part of the upgrade of the West Coast Electric Highway. Building on this initial investment, the new fast chargers will be installed in high-traffic areas, including retail locations and transit centers, underserved communities where access to chargers is limited, and near highways and tourist centers. EVCS plans to extend service to more than 35 new cities across California, Oregon and Washington as well as increase charger density in existing EVCS communities.

“EV charging infrastructure is growing at an unprecedented rate in the US, and it’s critical that this rollout provides drivers with equitable access to public fast charging,” states Tritium CEO Jane Hunter. “Through our work with EVCS, we’re proud to help democratize the EV charging experience to provide greater accessibility to all current and future EV drivers. We’re excited to be part of this technology revolution and to support the growth of our long-term customer and partner, EVCS.”