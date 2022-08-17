Tritium, Enel X Way Partner on EV Charging Solutions in the U.S.

Tritium DCFC Ltd., a direct current (DC) fast charger company for electric vehicles (EV), and Enel X Way, the Enel Group’s global business line that offers smart EV charging solutions and services, have signed a global framework agreement and first contract in the U.S. This deepens Enel X Way’s access to Tritium’s fast-charging hardware and software. Enel X Way has over 380,000 charging ports worldwide.

Under the agreement, Enel X Way will pair its JuiceNet software platform with Tritium’s 175 kW fast charger and a 50 kW variant of the company’s RTM to deliver smart fast-charging solutions for fleets, automakers, utilities and public charging sites along highways. The more than 250 fast chargers are expected to qualify for a tax credit that was recently modified and extended as part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Under the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Refueling Property Credit, commercial projects now qualify for a maximum incentive of 30% or $100,000 per charger (up from $30,000 per property), whichever is of lesser value.

“The electrification of transportation requires the removal of key barriers to EV adoption, most notably access to charging, both at home and in public,” says Chris Baker, head of Enel X Way North America. “This agreement will enable Enel X Way to expand its DC fast-charging offering with Tritium’s flexible, scalable, U.S. manufactured DC fast chargers and infrastructure that makes deploying charging sites easier for businesses and cities. This fantastic partnership with Tritium will help Enel X Way meet the increasing demand for fast charging and achieve our mutual goal of electrifying transportation.”

In the future, the companies intend to further expand their relationship to meet the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program objectives, which will support the Biden-Harris administration’s goal to develop a national network of 500,000 EV chargers. To meet NEVI demand, Enel X Way intends to deploy Tritium’s Buy America-compliant PKM150 DC fast chargers. Tritium’s PKM150 and RTM are expected to begin U.S. production at the company’s Tennessee factory this fall and meet the Federal Highway Administration’s Buy America compliance requirement in the first quarter of 2023.

“As the world moves toward electrification at unprecedented speeds, it’s imperative that our industry rises to the challenge to ensure everyone has access to fast and convenient EV charging,” states Jane Hunter, Tritium’s CEO. “We believe that Enel X Way is an ideal company to accelerate deployment of our charging technology, as they have entities throughout the world and are well equipped and committed to the expansion of electric vehicle infrastructure.”

Through smart charging, utilities can manage and benefit from this growth while ensuring a reliable, balanced and clean electric grid for all users. Enel X Way offers site hosts and partners a line of interoperable, hardware agnostic, OCPP compliant, SOC-2 compliant, smart grid EV charging solutions.