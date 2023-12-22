Trina Solar’s New Truck Fleet to Deliver Photovoltaic Modules for U.S. Projects

Trina Solar, a provider of smart solar products and solutions, rolled out its new fleet of Trina-branded trucks to deliver its photovoltaic (PV) modules for utility-scale solar projects in the U.S. This step marks the first phase in Trina’s fleet strategy, with the company to commence the electrification of its delivery fleet in 2024.

The company currently uses Trina Truck to deliver materials for more than 35% of its utility projects, where the trucks can be seen on major U.S. highways in more than 10 states. By the end of 2024, Trina Solar will complete 100% of its utility project deliveries via Trina Truck.

Since its founding 26 years ago, Trina Solar has shipped more than 170 GW of modules, generating green power for customers in more than 100 countries. Trina’s new 1.35-million-square-foot U.S. facility in Wilmer, Texas, represents a significant investment in American manufacturing that will bolster the U.S. solar market with 5 GW of clean energy.

To support the company’s dedication to lowering carbon emissions for solar module deliveries, it will ramp up Trina electric truck deliveries next year. The company expects full electrification of the Trina Truck fleet by 2026, enabling the EVs to charge their batteries at customer jobs sites using Trina’s PV modules.

“Our dynamic vision for delivering large utility-scale projects in our new Trina Truck and Trina EV Truck fleets is the perfect example of our commitment to fuse innovation with sustainability across every mile we travel,” says Steven Zhu, president of Trina Solar U.S. “We’re excited to strengthen our position as a trusted supplier for domestic customers by providing an integrated portfolio of solutions for the U.S. market.”