Trillium Opens CNG Refueling Station in Miami

Trillium Energy Solutions, a member of the Love’s Family of Companies, has opened a new public compressed natural gas (CNG) station in Miami, in a partnership with the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW).

The new station will be operated and maintained by Trillium and support 560 CNG buses – nearly three quarters of the county’s bus fleet.

“Trillium started fueling DTPW buses in 2018, and we are excited to continue our partnership with them to support their commercial fleet’s CNG refueling needs, as well as the public’s needs,” says Ryan Erickson, Trillium’s vice president.

“DTPW’s CNG buses serve important needs of local economies in ensuring reliable public transportation, so it’s critical their vehicles are operating efficiently. We were able to balance their needs and our experience from operating 216 CNG refueling stations to identify ways they can shrink their carbon footprint and control operating costs,” he adds.

Miami-Dade operates a mix of New Flyer and Gillig CNG-powered transit buses.