TravelCenters of America Enhances Plans for EV Charging

TravelCenters of America Inc. has formed an agreement with Electrify America to offer electric vehicle charging at select TA/Petro locations, with the first stations planned to be deployed this year.

With a goal of installing approximately 1,000 individual chargers at 200 locations along major highways over five years, TA will purchase Electrify America’s DC fast chargers. Electrify America will install, operate and maintain the charging stations at TA/Petro locations through its Electrify Commercial business unit. Electrify America will manage the entire process to design and develop the charging stations – obtaining permitting approvals, providing warranty and 24/7 support services, and conducting onsite maintenance. TA will be included on the Electrify America charging network, allowing customers to access and pay for charging through the Electrify America app.

The network of charging stations will be open to almost all brands of EV vehicles and can deliver up to 350 kW to capable vehicles – some of the fastest charging speeds commercially available, the company says.

“TA’s large locations with expansive amenities are attractive to EV motorists, and we are committed to expanding our EV charging infrastructure to accommodate this growing number of EV drivers over time,” says Jon Pertchik, CEO of TravelCenters of America.

Electrify Commercial – the business unit from Electrify America designed to deliver turnkey EV charging solutions to businesses, utility companies, fleet owners, travel centers and convenience stores – develops EV charging programs tailored to fit customers’ individual needs.