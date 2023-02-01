Transit Group Rolling Out 55 Double-Deck Electric Buses

Alexander Dennis Ltd. says transportation group Stagecoach has placed its first order for the manufacturer’s next-generation battery-electric buses, taking 55 Enviro400EV double-deck buses for its operation in Oxfordshire as part of the U.K. government’s Zero-Emission Bus Regional Areas (ZEBRA) program.

Stagecoach will deploy the buses on its Oxford city and Oxfordshire networks later this year, becoming the first customer to place a firm order for the new battery-electric double decker. The Enviro400EV features an operational range of up to 260 miles on a single charge and uses a Voith electrical drive system.

“We’re pleased to be continuing our commitment to move to a zero-emission U.K. bus fleet by becoming the first operator to make major investment in the new fleet of Enviro400EV buses to operate on our services in Oxford,” says Sam Greer, engineering director for Stagecoach.

“We have a positive track record of working with Alexander Dennis to decarbonize our fleet across the country, including in Scotland, where we will shortly be introducing the U.K.’s first all-electric bus cities,” Greer adds.