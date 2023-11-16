Toyota Unveils Its Hybrid Next-Generation Camry

The Toyota Camry is entering its ninth generation with a fresh new look, enhanced performance and a hybrid powertrain. Designed and assembled in the U.S., the new Camry provides more power, good looks, feature-packed convenience, and capable handling, the company says.

And now, as a part of Toyota’s effort to provide electrification for all, the 2025 Camry will be an exclusively hybrid electric vehicle.

Powering the Camry is Toyota’s first sedan pairing of its 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder engine and fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS 5). Combining the engine’s power with two electric motors, this new hybrid EV has a standard 225 net combined horsepower on front wheel drive models and 232 hp on electronic on-demand all-wheel drive models. The all-wheel drive model features a dedicated rear electric drive motor that automatically supplies power to the rear wheels when needed.

Toyota engineers have also tuned the new hybrid system at lower speeds to reduce engine RPMs and increase power from the traction battery to improve acceleration and torque.

The 2025 Camry is expected to arrive at Toyota dealerships in spring 2024.