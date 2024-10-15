Toyota, Revel Offer Complimentary Fast Charging for EV Customers

Toyota Motor North America and Revel have reached an agreement to provide Toyota and Lexus battery electric vehicle (BEV) customers with complimentary access to Revel’s DC fast-charging network in New York City for approximately three years through Oct. 14, 2027.

Revel currently operates a network of public fast-charging stations in New York City, with four high-volume stations open 24/7 offering both NACS and CCS plug types.

“Charging should be a seamless experience and is crucial for customer satisfaction,” says Christopher Yang, group vice president, Toyota EV Charging Solutions. “Working with Revel will help elevate the charging experience for our customers in the New York City area while underscoring Toyota’s commitment to supporting sustainable mobility solutions and enhancing the ownership experience.”

Toyota Ventures, Toyota’s early-stage venture capital firm, first invested in Revel in 2019 and has supported Revel’s efforts to expand its DC fast-charging network in New York City and other markets by enabling Toyota to further research and evaluate charging program opportunities. Supplying Toyota bZ4X and Lexus RZ BEV customers with complimentary access to Revel’s charging network supports Toyota’s goals to increase widespread adoption of EVs through customer convenience.

“Revel is proud to build on our strategic collaboration with Toyota to accelerate urban EV adoption,” says Frank Reig, Revel’s co-founder and CEO. “As we expand our charging network in New York and California, we are excited to create more opportunities for Toyota and Lexus drivers to charge fast — and starting now, charge free.”

Revel currently operates 64 fast-charging stalls in New York City across four stations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. That includes the recently opened Pier 36 Charging Station, Revel’s first site in downtown Manhattan featuring ten 320-kW chargers. In the next year, Revel is planning to grow its NYC network to 300 fast-charging stalls, with new locations such as a mega 60-stall station in Maspeth, Queens and a 48-stall station outside LaGuardia Airport.

The company also has seven sites in development across the San Francisco Bay Area and recently announced its first lease signed in downtown Los Angeles.