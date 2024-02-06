Toyota Invests $1.3 Billion in Kentucky Plant’s Battery Electric Vehicle Production

Toyota has made a $1.3 billion investment in its flagship Georgetown, Ky., facility for future electrification efforts including assembly of an all-new, three-row battery electric SUV for the U.S. market. The project brings the plant’s total investment to nearly $10 billion and reinforces Toyota’s commitment to high-quality vehicles and long-term job stability.

The investment supports the previously announced future battery electric vehicle assembly at Toyota Kentucky. It also adds a battery pack assembly line to the facility, with batteries being supplied by Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina.

“You cannot think of the Bluegrass Region and Scott County without thinking of Toyota,” says Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. “We are grateful that they continue to invest in our commonwealth and continue to set a standard for high-quality, well-paying jobs for our citizens. Thank you, Toyota, for yet another $1 billion-plus investment coming to Kentucky.”

Toyota Kentucky has been a hub of the automaker’s North American operations since 1986. Its nearly 9,400 team members have assembled some of the leading nameplates in the Toyota lineup.

“Today’s announcement reflects our commitment to vehicle electrification and further reinvesting in our U.S. operations,” says Kerry Creech, president of Toyota Kentucky. “Generations of our team members helped prepare for this opportunity, and we will continue leading the charge into the future by remaining true to who we are as a company and putting our people first for generations to come.”

Toyota is also committed to investing in its operational communities, focusing on education and workforce development. Since making Kentucky home nearly four decades ago, the firm’s more than $154 million in local donations continue to make sizeable impacts in the Bluegrass State. Partnerships and support of 48 education and workforce training initiatives in 2023 alone have helped strengthen the foundation for Kentucky’s future.

Since 2021, Toyota has made new investments totaling $17 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electrification efforts. Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for EVs.