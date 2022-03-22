Toyota, ChargePoint Offer New Home and Public Options for EV Charging

In preparation for the launch of its all-new 2023 bZ4X battery electric SUV later this year, Toyota Motor North America Inc. is working with ChargePoint Inc. to offer customers home and public electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions.

“We want to instill a feeling of confidence in our bZ4X customers by providing a variety of charging options both at home and away to serve each customer’s unique charging needs and preferences,” states Christopher Yang, vice president of EV Charging Solutions at Toyota. “The ChargePoint home charger and public charging network will further enhance our customers’ ownership experience of the bZ4X.”

For home charging, bZ4X customers will have the option to purchase a ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 charger from participating Toyota dealerships or directly from ChargePoint online. ChargePoint Home Flex is ENERGY STAR certified and Wi-Fi enabled, can be installed indoors or out, comes with a 23-foot charging cable to support different parking configurations, and can charge electric vehicles up to nine times faster than a standard outlet. Translated for the bZ4X, the home charger can charge up to 25 miles of range per hour and fully charge the battery when plugged in overnight.

To install the ChargePoint Home Flex, Qmerit has been selected to help guide bZ4X customers through the process of locating a certified EV charger installer, offering an initial free quote and additional services to support them all the way through to installation completion.

“Qmerit is delighted to offer its residential installation services to bZ4X customers, as over 80 percent of all L2 charging in the U.S. takes place at home,” says Tracy K. Price, founder and CEO of Qmerit.

ChargePoint also offers an extensive public network of Level 2 and Level 3 DC fast-chargers, including roaming partner stations, across North America. With a network of charging stations to choose from, bZ4X drivers can access more than 80% of charging spots in North America. In utilizing ChargePoint public charging APIs, Toyota offers seamless access to bZ4X drivers with the convenience of being able to quickly find, use and pay for vehicle charging via the Toyota App.

“This arrangement combines Toyota’s market leadership in technology and quality for the next generation of mobility with ChargePoint’s leadership in delivering accessible charging solutions where drivers live, work and play,” mentions Pasquale Romano, president and CEO of ChargePoint. “Together with Toyota, we want to provide a high-quality charging experience for new bZ4X drivers at home and on the road.”