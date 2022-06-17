TouchMate, Loop, Smartify Combine Solutions to Offer EV Charging Kiosk

TouchMate has signed a new partnership with Loop and Smartify Media to provide an electric vehicle charging kiosk, the EV-FOCUS, to customers in the cinema, education and healthcare markets. BlueStar brought the companies together to address the growing demand for charging stations.

“As we venture forward in our technology solutions offerings, as the channel’s most valued distributor, we are eager to curate this partnership with TouchMate, Loop and Smartify, for we feel all contributions combined are sure to captivate the right audience as this innovation evolves,” says Mark Fraker, BlueStar’s chief technology officer. “Electric vehicles and pDOOH (programmatic digital out-of-home advertising) are the future, and it’s only fair to equip EV drivers with the best of the breed when it comes to charging and advertising.”

The EV-FOCUS can display digital outdoor messaging with its 55-inch screen, creating a second revenue stream through targeted, programmatic advertising. With Smartify’s data-driven monetization platform, site owners profit from the inherent media value of their real estate, even when their businesses are closed. Smartify also assigns dedicated team members to help facilitate advertising sourcing and content management.

“We are excited about the possibilities that can be achieved through our new partnership with TouchMate, Bluestar, and Loop, as the inherent value of physical real estate continues to expand into media and electric vehicle technologies,” mentions Joe Kunigonis, CEO of Smartify Media. “Smartify is positioned well to offer our partners and their real estate clients additional value and recurring revenue in a combined digital media and EV charging station option.”

TouchMate understands implementing new technology can be overwhelming for business owners, which is why they are committed to providing the complete solution for their customers. Permitting and installation, site maintenance and technical support, and training and billing will all be conducted by their EV-FOCUS team. They will also help business owners utilize government programs and take advantage of tax breaks, reducing installation costs and accelerating payback on investment.

“We are excited about this unique opportunity to provide a business solution that both pays dividends to our customers while answering the need for advancing environmental responsibility,” states Ben Williams, president and CEO of TouchMate. “This is one opportunity that is good for the planet with a solid return on investment.”

“The time for businesses to future-proof their locations for the electrification of the transportation sector is now,” says Dustin Cavanaugh, CEO of Loop. “We are excited to be partnering with TouchMate, BlueStar, and Smartify to bring together a dual-purpose EV charging and programmatic advertising solution that helps businesses prepare for the growth of electric vehicles while simultaneously turning their parking lots into profit centers.”