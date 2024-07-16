TotalEnergies, SSE Create EV Charging Joint Venture to Serve U.K., Ireland

TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables have agreed to create a joint venture establishing a new major player in the electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the United Kingdom and Ireland, under the brand “Source.” The new business will deploy in both countries up to 3,000 high-power charge points, meeting demand from EV and fleet owners to provide fast and reliable charging.

Within the next five years, Source will deploy these high power charge points (of 150 kW and more) grouped in 300 “EV hubs” targeting 20% market share. Charging hubs will be in prime locations in and around urban areas and powered by renewable energy provided by SSE and TotalEnergies. Several hubs are already under construction, and dozens more are currently in development studies.

In the U.K., Source will provide the reliable ultra-fast charging infrastructure needed across the nation to meet the demand from EV drivers and fleet operators. This demand was recently triggered by the U.K. government’s recent zero-emissions mandate for all new cars and vans, raising power supply infrastructure for EV and fleet owners as one of the biggest challenges facing the decarbonization of transport.

Similarly in Ireland, Source’s plans will help accelerate action to meet the government target of placing almost one million EVs on roads by 2030, while building consumer confidence in EV charging.

“TotalEnergies is proud to contribute to the development of electric mobility to decarbonize transportation in the UK and Ireland,” says Mathieu Soulas, senior vice president New Mobilities at TotalEnergies. “This is a great opportunity to extend our network in Europe and stake out a key position as a reference high-power charging player.

“We want to offer our customers — passenger cars and fleet alike — a nationwide, ultra-fast and reliable charging service that allows them to travel efficiently with complete peace of mind,” adds Soulas. “This development also contributes to our integrated power strategy in the U.K., combining renewable and flexible power generation capacity, trading and marketing of low-carbon electricity available 24 hours a day.”

“SSE is already playing a leading role in decarbonizing the U.K. and Ireland’s power system including building the world’s largest offshore wind farm and transforming electricity networks,” says Neil Kirkby, managing director of Enterprise at SSE. “Now this agreement will help accelerate progress toward a decarbonized transport system too, ensuring the vehicles that keep the economy moving can do so in a more sustainable and efficient way.”

This agreement is subject to the applicable regulatory approvals being obtained from the relevant authorities.