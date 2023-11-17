TomTom, Bridgestone Mobility Solutions Sign Multi-Year Contract 

Location technology specialist TomTom has signed a multi-year contract with Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, a business unit of Bridgestone, to support businesses in optimizing their fleets and accelerating the transition to electric vehicles.

Bridgestone Mobility Solutions’ fleet management software Webfleet leverages TomTom’s navigation, maps and live traffic data from more than 600 million connected devices worldwide. The result is an integrated fleet management solution that allows businesses to manage all their vehicles on a single platform.

As part of the extended relationship, Webfleet incorporates TomTom’s latest EV data and routing products into its solutions portfolio for EVs.

“Improving global logistics and helping our customers solve the challenges that come with fleet electrification remain a key goal for us at TomTom,” says Mike Schoofs, chief revenue officer at TomTom. “We’re excited to continue working with Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, a partner who shares our commitment to driving innovation in the fleet and logistics industry. Through this collaboration, both companies integrate what they do best into one solution to help businesses run smoothly and confidently electrify.”

“At Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, we work to support the electrification of fleets globally,” adds Paul Verheijen, vice president of product strategy and partnerships, Bridgestone Mobility Solutions. “Through this collaboration with TomTom, we help accelerate fleet electrification while utilizing industry-leading traffic data, maps, and navigation to better optimize fleet deliveries, improve driving behavior and range, and increase overall fleet productivity.”