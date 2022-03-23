Tod Hynes Becomes Chair of XL Fleet Advisory Board, Steps Down as President

Tod Hynes has been appointed chair of XL Fleet Corp.’s board of advisors. He has resigned as president of XL Fleet and a member of its board of directors in order to work with additional organizations reducing fossil fuel consumption and combating climate change.

“We appreciate Tod’s commitment and many contributions to XL Fleet over the years,” says Eric Tech, CEO of XL Fleet. “XL Fleet’s platform is built on Tod’s sustainability-focused mission founded over 13 years ago. We look forward to building upon the vision he established as we pursue new opportunities to address the growing and evolving demand for decarbonization. On behalf of the board and management, we wish Tod continued success in his future endeavors and look forward to his contribution to the board of advisors.”

“It has been a pleasure and an honor to build XL Fleet from its foundation, as a fleet electrification pioneer,” states Hynes. “I look forward to seeing XL Fleet continue to innovate and deliver value to its stakeholders under this experienced leadership team.”