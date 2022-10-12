TMP Logistics Orders Up to 500 QUANTRON Class 8 Trucks for U.S. Market

German e-mobility specialist QUANTRON has signed a framework agreement with TMP Logistics Group Ltd. for an order of up to 500 Class 8 trucks with FCEV drive system. The vehicles, which will be operated via Quantron-as-a-Service (QaaS), are scheduled for delivery by 2024. It is also intended to integrate zero-emission vehicles from third-party suppliers into the QaaS platform and offer zero-emission solutions to customers on a per-mile basis based on total cost of ownership (TCO). QUANTRON is the preferred supplier of FCEV-powered Class 8 trucks to TMP Logistics.

The framework agreement was signed by Andreas Haller, founder and chairman of the board of QUANTRON, and on behalf of TMP Logistics by Michael Watts representing Raymond F. Staples, Esq. Staples is the founder and chairman of the global investment firm TMP Holdings Inc., as well as chairman and CEO of the TMP Logistics Group, an integrated group of more than a dozen trucking, logistics and logistics related software companies in the U.S., including the National Freight group of companies. National Freight is the largest linehaul contractor in the U.S. for FedEx Ground.

QUANTRON is a platform provider and specialist for sustainable mobility for people and goods, and offers a 360-degree OEM-open ecosystem through its Quantron-as-a-Service (QaaS) option. In addition to zero-emission BEV and FCEV vehicles and the corresponding customer care, the associated infrastructure from H2 generation to refueling is also encompassed.

“Bavaria backed the right horse early on with hydrogen,” says Hubert Aiwanger, the Deputy Minister President of the Free State of Bavaria and Bavarian Minister of Economic Affairs. “The decarbonization of truck transport is a central task in the energy transition. The current energy crisis is calling even louder for solutions without fossil fuels, and the trend toward the use of hydrogen has been accelerated. In the US alone, the demand for heavy-duty fuel cell trucks is estimated at up to 300,000 vehicles by 2030. This Bavarian-American framework agreement marks the start of close transatlantic cooperation in the promising market for climate-neutral mobility. In Europe too, hydrogen trucks must achieve a breakthrough in the next few years.”

“We are proud that QUANTRON, with the support of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Ambassador Dr. Emily Haber, and Bavarian Minister of Economic Affairs Hubert Aiwanger, is able to help advance the hydrogen economy in the heavy Class 8 commercial vehicle sector in the U.S.,” comments Michael Perschke, CEO of Quantron AG. “With our contribution of 500 heavy-duty FCEV trucks, we support the $8 billion hydrogen program funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are pleased to spearhead the effort to help businesses and communities across the country benefit from clean energy and hydrogen investments.”