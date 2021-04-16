Tidewater Selects Topsoe’s H2bridge Technology to Produce Renewable Diesel

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., a midstream company focused on natural gas processing, fractionation, storage, transportation and marketing, says it is utilizing Topsoe’s H2bridge technology to produce approximately 3,000 barrels per day of renewable diesel from its proposed renewable diesel facility.

Subject to receipt of Tidewater’s final investment decision, the renewable diesel facility is slated to be constructed at the site of Tidewater’s existing Prince George refinery in British Columbia, Canada. When operational, the facility is expected to be Canada’s first commercial-scale stand-alone renewable diesel plant. The renewable diesel facility will be focused on 100% renewable feedstock and will include a pretreatment facility to provide Tidewater significant flexibility on running various renewable feedstocks.

Topsoe’s H2bridge delivers a circular solution to refineries and biorefineries by replacing fossil feedstocks with renewable liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or naphtha to produce renewable hydrogen, thereby generating significant greenhouse gas emissions savings and lower the carbon intensity of the renewable fuels produced in the HydroFlex unit.

“We are proud that Tidewater has chosen our H2bridge technologies for their new renewable diesel facility,” says Henrik Rasmussen, managing director of Haldor Topsoe. “This is a testimony of our ability to deliver emission solutions to the refinery industry.”

Construction work is expected to begin shortly, contingent upon receipt of Tidewater’s final investment decision. The facility is expected to be commissioned as early as 2023.