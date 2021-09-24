Thomas Wittenschlaeger Set to Lead AYRO as CEO

AYRO Inc., an engineer and manufacturer of light-duty, urban and short-haul electric vehicles (EV), has named Thomas M. Wittenschlaeger as CEO. He has more than 25 years of executive experience in growing technology-driven engineering and product development companies.

Wittenschlaeger joins AYRO after most recently serving as CEO of NantMobility, Inc., an operating unit of NantWorks. He previously served as chief strategy officer of FOX Factory and president of FOX Factory’s powered vehicles group.

“Bringing Tom’s experience to AYRO will help to usher in the next exciting phase of development for AYRO,” comments Josh Silverman, chairman of AYRO Inc. “His familiarity with the environmentally friendly vehicle industry, as well as the vehicle industry in general, makes him an excellent choice to guide the company forward. we believe his technology/design savvy and business acumen, combined with the company’s strong balance sheet and cash position, will serve to drive AYRO forward in a developing market, and we look forward to his leadership. We thank Rod Keller for his years of dedication to the success of AYRO and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Rod Keller will remain a consultant to AYRO for a transitionary period.

“AYRO is unique in the world of electric vehicle manufacturers as its primary function is design and engineering,” adds Wittenschlaeger. “This is perhaps the most important aspect of the EV industry, and I look forward to rallying together the AYRO management and support teams and deploying the Company’s resources toward enhancing our position in the market and optimizing value for our stockholders. I look forward to collaborating with the team, the Board and our multiple partners toward continuing to advance our product lines.”