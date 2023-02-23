Thomas Built/Proterra School Buses Notch 1 Million Miles

Michael Bates
Thomas Built Buses (TBB) and Proterra Inc. say TBB’s Proterra-powered Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley electric school buses have driven more than 1 million miles for school districts across North America.

“Reaching 1 million miles with our C2 Jouley is a testament to our commitment to sustainable transportation and the continued success of our best-in-class electric product and partnership with Proterra,” says Nick Rini, director of the Freightliner Specialty Vehicles eMobility Group. “Together, we are paving the way for a cleaner and more efficient future for our kids, communities and the transportation industry.”

TBB and Proterra offer school bus operators a comprehensive, turnkey electric vehicle program that includes EV planning and funding consultation, electric school buses, charging systems and charging infrastructure design and installation. The Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley couples 226 kWh of onboard energy from Proterra’s battery technology to offer up to 135 miles of drive range to meet the needs of school bus fleets.

