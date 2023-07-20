Thomas Built Introduces Special Consultancy for Electric School Bus Deployments

Thomas Built Buses (TBB) has launched Electric Bus Authority Infrastructure Consulting, a dedicated group of consultants within Thomas Built that assists school bus dealers and fleets with electric vehicle infrastructure planning and execution.

With Infrastructure Consulting, Thomas Built has assembled a team of infrastructure experts armed with the necessary tools and connections to simplify the conversion process, helping customers strategize and execute a smart electrification plan.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Electric Bus Authority Infrastructure Consulting as the missing piece to our dealers’ electrification puzzle,” says Nick Rini, director of the Freightliner Specialty Vehicles eMobility Group at Daimler Truck North America, of which Thomas Built Buses is a subsidiary. “Our team of experts will provide a seamless, turnkey approach to electrification for our customers, who can in turn focus on delivering safe, reliable and efficient transportation.”

The Infrastructure Consulting group provides comprehensive infrastructure consulting services that include:

Route Analysis: Assessing customer routes, evaluating charging needs and exploring opportunities for savings via diesel-to-electric conversion

TCO Analysis: A total cost of ownership (TCO) analysis to show customers how much they can save over time by electrifying their fleet

Charge Requirement Analysis: Examining fleet operating time and idle time to make recommendations for required charger capacity

V2G Feasibility Analysis: Appraising the potential for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) implementation

Project Integration: Pulling in electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) providers to accelerate the creation of a feasible electrification plan

Depending on each customer’s specific needs, Thomas Built’s team of infrastructure experts will offer three consulting package plans:

The Volt Package: Recommended for customers in need of basic infrastructure knowledge or EV transition support

The Amp Package: Recommended for customers in need of strategic infrastructure planning and CapEx/OpEx estimates

The Joule Package: Recommended for swift execution on complete projects, with seamless management and turnkey support

“Our goal at Thomas Built is to help customers streamline the EV buying process,” continues Rini. “We want to ensure that no matter where you are in your electrification journey, you feel supported and confident along the way.”