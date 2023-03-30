Thomas Built Buses, Proterra to Supply Electric School Buses in South Carolina

The South Carolina Department of Education will deploy 160 Thomas Built Buses (TBB) electric school buses in school districts across the state over the next year under a new procurement between the Department of Education and Thomas Built Buses dealer Interstate Transportation.

“Knowing that the EV technologies we’re building at our Powered 1 battery factory in Greer, S.C., are enabling the next generation of clean, quiet transportation for South Carolina students makes this news even more special to our Proterra team,” says Chris Bailey, Proterra’s chief business officer.

Thomas Built Buses and Proterra offer school bus operators a comprehensive, turn-key electric vehicle program that includes EV planning and funding consultation, electric school buses, charging systems and charging infrastructure design and installation. The Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley couples 226 kWh of onboard energy from Proterra’s battery technology to offer up to 135 miles of drive range to meet the needs of school bus fleets.

With more than 300 TBB Proterra powered electric school buses on the road, Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley electric school buses have driven more than one million miles for school districts across North America. The bus can charge in about three hours and can supply power back to the grid using vehicle-to-grid technology.