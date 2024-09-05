The Shyft Group Secures Certifications for Blue Arc Electric Truck

The Shyft Group Inc.’s Blue Arc Class 4 electric truck has received both Zero-Emission Powertrain Certification (ZEPCert) and a Heavy-Duty Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Enhanced Electric Executive Order from the California Air Resources Board (CARB). These certifications allow Shyft’s Blue Arc trucks to be sold across all 50 states.

“Achieving ZEPCert and GHG certifications validates the performance and reliability of our zero-emission powertrains, boosting confidence in the durability and efficiency of our EV trucks,” says John Dunn, president and CEO of The Shyft Group. “This underscores our commitment to delivering advanced, environmentally responsible solutions that facilitate the transition to electrified fleets and contribute to a greener future.”

Besides these certifications, the Blue Arc electric truck is now listed as an eligible purchase in the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). This program offers financial incentives, with additional adjustments for small fleets and disadvantaged communities, promoting the adoption of cleaner, quieter and more efficient commercial trucks through point-of-sale discounts.

Customers in states with zero-emission truck regulations can also benefit from a range of other state and federal incentive programs, resulting in cost savings and a faster return on investment for fleet operators transitioning to electric vehicles.