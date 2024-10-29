The Shyft Group Forms Partnerships to Expand Blue Arc EV Dealer Network

The Shyft Group Inc., provider of specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfitting, has formed partnerships with Allegiance Trucks LLC and Ascendance Trucks LLC to establish dealer sales and service for the Blue Arc Class 4 all-electric truck. These agreements expand Blue Arc’s dealer network in the Northeast region, enhancing its reach and accessibility in the commercial EV market.

“At The Shyft Group, we are committed to providing fleet operators with tailored, customer-centric solutions that meet their evolving needs,” says John Dunn, president and CEO of The Shyft Group. “By collaborating with Allegiance and Ascendance Trucks, we are bringing Blue Arc EV solutions directly to our customers, ensuring they receive the support, service and innovative technology they need to excel in an evolving industry.”

Allegiance Trucks and Ascendance Trucks offer advanced truck sales, flexible leasing options, and insurance and financing services. Their service centers, staffed by skilled technicians and supported by a parts inventory, provide support to keep fleets operational and efficient.

“The Shyft Group’s 50-year legacy in commercial vehicles positions Blue Arc as a leader in the EV market,” says Michael Sirignano, dealer principal of Allegiance Trucks and Ascendance Trucks. “With 75 locations across 16 states, we are well-equipped to provide our customers with access to a product that sets new standards for efficiency, performance and reliability, backed by Shyft’s unmatched expertise in the industry.”

“At Allegiance Trucks, we pride ourselves on offering advanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” adds Mike Bozzoli, CEO of Allegiance Trucks. “Our partnership with The Shyft Group allows us to bring Blue Arc’s cutting-edge EV technology to market, supported by a robust network and the dedicated service our customers rely on to stay ahead in today’s rapidly changing environment.”

The Blue Arc Class 4 electric truck is designed to prioritize reliability, driver comfort and versatility. It features ergonomic seating, a noise-reducing cab, and safety systems including an automatic electronic parking brake and a keyless entry system with auto-lock capabilities for secure cargo management. With configurable cargo spaces ranging from 600 to 1,000 cubic feet, the truck is adaptable to a range of fleet needs.