The Shyft Group Debuts Class 5 Crew Cab EV

The Shyft Group has introduced an all-electric Class 5 crew cab built on the company’s modular commercial-grade EV chassis.

Shyft says the vehicle is optimized for crews, with a walk-in-van-style cab that features a sliding door and weather-protected steps for safe curbside entrance and exit. The interior, at 85 inches high and 88.5 inches wide, allows crews to walk up into the cab, stand or sit comfortably, and set up a mobile workstation that allows team members to stay plugged in throughout the day.

“It’s about flexibility, innovation and creating unique solutions for our customers,” says Daryl Adams, president and CEO of The Shyft Group. “Not only is the Crew Cab EV designed explicitly for crew comfort, safety and productivity, but this unique and highly flexible cab chassis allows for a variety of bodies for stake trucks, box trucks, dump trucks and more.”

The EV work truck features lithium-ion liquid-cooled battery packs and an optional 450 Wh integrated solar roof package. It is optimized for Level 2 and DC fast charging, with an accelerated charge time of 2-6 hours and a 200-plus mile range.

The Class 5 EV chassis will also be available in strip chassis and cowl chassis in the near future to electrify buses, shuttles, motorcoaches and other vehicles making a transition to all-electric, the company says.