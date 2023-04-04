The Shyft Group Achieves CARB Approval for Blue Arc EV Delivery Vans

The Shyft Group Inc., a provider of specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets, says it completed testing and received an executive order of compliance from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for the company’s Blue Arc EV Solutions Class 3, 4 and 5 electric delivery vehicles.

Within the executive order, CARB confirmed the city driving range of 225 miles for the Class 3 Blue Arc EVs under CARB test conditions, including three models offering 600, 700 or 800 cubic feet of cargo capacity. The Class 4 and 5 EVs provide 700 to 1,000 cubic feet.

CARB compliance means Blue Arc vehicles meet the emission standards set by CARB and the vehicles help contribute to cleaner and safer air quality, as well as a more sustainable platform, to minimize fleet impact on the environment.

“This is an important, validating step for the Blue Arc Class 3, 4 and 5 all-electric delivery vehicles that were designed from the ground up by applying 50 years of experience in the last mile delivery space,” says Daryl Adams, president and CEO, the Shyft Group. “It shows our commitment to providing a robust EV solution that meets the clean air requirements in every state and supports a greener future.”

Together with Shyft’s recent announcement on EPA testing citing up to 200 mile range city/highway combined, the executive order and certification are important milestones that help clear the way for Shyft’s Blue Arc vans to start production later this year and be sold in all 50 states.

The certifications are additionally significant because they will allow Blue Arc customers in a number of states with zero emission truck regulations to apply for and receive incentives.

Photo credit