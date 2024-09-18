The Mobility House Expands Operations, Forms Corporation in Canada

The Mobility House North America has established a corporation in Canada, a step in elevating its mission to deliver zero-emission transportation and energy with intelligent charging solutions. This new office expands The Mobility House’s global reach, including its current operations in Munich, Paris, Zurich, Singapore and California’s Silicon Valley.

The company is already serving fleet customers across Canada, with eight large smart-charging deployments underway from Vancouver to Montreal. The government of Canada has allocated $1.2 billion (Canadian) so far to support the deployment of charging stations nationwide, in support of its commitment to achieve 100% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035.

“We are thrilled to expand our company operations into Canada, a country that is making significant strides toward sustainable transportation,” says Gregor Hintler, CEO of The Mobility House North America. “With our industry-leading technology and a strong network of partners and customers, we are accelerating the transition to zero emissions and zero-cost charging across the continent.”

ChargePilot, The Mobility House’s charge management system (CMS), is used at more than 1,700 depot sites worldwide to operate and optimize the charging of fleet vehicles. The software development team responsible for the interoperable, open-standard CMS is based in Canada, ensuring that the product continues to meet the evolving needs of fleet operators.

“Fleet operators across Canada are eager to learn about the most advanced EV charging technology for their infrastructure,” says Pier-Hugo Quevillon, The Mobility House North America’s head of Operations, based in Montreal. “By establishing a corporation in Canada and locating our development team here, we are demonstrating our commitment to continue accelerating the electric transition across North America.”