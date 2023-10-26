Texas School District Goes All-Electric

The Martinsville Independent School District (ISD) in Texas has deployed five Blue Bird Vision electric buses, five Nuvve Level II chargers and Nuvve FleetBox 2.0 charge management software.

Martinsville ISD is now officially the first Texas school district to boast an all-electric school bus fleet, according to the Texas Electric School Bus Project, a nonprofit that tracks school transportation electrification in the state.

Blue Bird’s Vision electric, zero-emission school buses can carry a maximum of 71 students for up to 120 miles on a single charge. Based on Nuvve’s advanced battery charging infrastructure offerings, the buses require only a small portion of the day to fully recharge.

“We’re a small district but proud to be leading the way on sustainable and clean commutes for Texas school children,” says Martinsville ISD Principal Keith Kimbrough. “After working so closely with Nuvve, Blue Bird and Rush Truck Centers, I’m a believer in clean transportation.”

Kimbrough secured a $1.58 million Clean School Bus grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in October 2022 to help underwrite the project. He also partnered with Rush Truck Centers as dealer, Blue Bird for the fleet and Nuvve K-12 to consult and provide the right chargers and software for the district’s routes and daily charging needs.