Tesla’s First Cybertruck Patrol Vehicle Reports for Duty

UP.FIT, an upfitter of Teslas for fleet use and a division of Unplugged Performance, has introduced the world’s first Tesla Cybertruck Patrol vehicle ready for use by public safety officials everywhere.

From police and fire departments to military and tactical response agencies, UP.FIT has leveraged its Tesla experience to transform the Cybertruck’s platform for specialty use. This cutting-edge platform represents a leap forward in first-responder vehicle solutions, setting a new standard for safety, efficiency and innovation.

Combining a stainless-steel exoskeleton, sports-car-grade on-road capabilities, and the most advanced safety technologies has proven enticing to fleet operators around the world.

“The UP.FIT Cybertruck Next-Gen Patrol vehicle represents a significant engineering leap into the future, and we’re excited to offer law enforcement agencies the future of policing,” says Ben Schaffer, CEO of Unplugged Performance. “We’ve been thrilled with the direct feedback from police departments that have participated in our Cybertruck development, and we look forward to deploying these complete UP.FIT vehicles to law enforcement agencies across the nation this year.”

This vehicle combines Tesla’s electric vehicle technology with Unplugged Performance’s expertise in vehicle modification and adaptation to deliver a complete turn-key solution to meet the needs of police departments. It features the expected suite of warning lights, sirens, PA system, as well as upgraded radio and computer systems thanks to specialized wiring systems and proprietary integrations.

UP.FIT Cybertruck can be customized for tactical, military or search and rescue missions. Options include prisoner partitions, storage for weapons and specialty tools, K9 enclosures, upgraded vehicle dynamics with specialized UP.FIT forged wheel and tire packages, braking systems, and optional upgrades for extreme off-road usage, as well as Starlink internet connectivity. Law enforcement agencies and fleet operators will find the truck a key advancement in practical policing.

Unplugged Performance’s UP.FIT division is offering enhanced electrification, infrastructure planning, consulting, and fleet management services with state-of-the-art fleet management software, as well as technical training and certification for departments looking to enhance their knowledge and maintenance expertise. UP.FIT will also provide training and behind-the-wheel experiences to maximize these vehicles’ potential for field-training officers, emergency vehicle operations course (EVOC) instructors and technical maintenance staff.

UP.FIT is taking orders now with deliveries starting in late 2024. To learn more, visit up.fit.