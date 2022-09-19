Tesla Brings in ChargerHelp! to Increase EV Charging Station Support

Tesla is working with ChargerHelp! to improve reliability and consumer confidence in electric vehicle (EV) charging access. Among its solutions to range anxiety is a trained workforce capable of repairing and troubleshooting EV charging stations and a service that allows for unlimited truck rolls at a fixed monthly price per EV charging station – what ChargerHelp! dubs “Reliability as a Service (RaaS).”

“Trusting that a charging station will work and knowing that if there is an issue it will be fixed in a timely manner is essential to EV drivers and paramount to the success of the industry,” says Kameale C. Terry, ChargerHelp!’s co-founder and CEO.

As part of the partnership with Tesla, ChargerHelp! will survey Tesla Destination Charging Network stations in California to provide critical data points and insights pertaining to the station’s overall performance. Tesla’s Destination Charging Network, at over 35,000 locations, partners with hotels, restaurants and resorts to provide EV charging as an amenity to customers.

“Our technology and the importance of meeting the EV customers’ needs has heightened the demand for a skilled and developed workforce,” states Evette Ellis, ChargerHelp!’s co-founder and chief workforce officer. “ChargerHelp! is overcoming the existing skills gap by recruiting quality, underutilized, reliable, high-performing professionals.”