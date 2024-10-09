Terawatt Infrastructure Opens EV Charging Site in Los Angeles

Terawatt Infrastructure, a company powering electrified fleets with a network of charging solutions, has opened its first full-build charging site, which will serve light-duty fleets in high-traffic areas of Los Angeles.

The site, located three miles from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Inglewood, features 29 DC fast chargers and advanced automated site management features, including data infrastructure and proactive and preventive site maintenance. Operators can leverage real-time data insights, energy usage and scheduling insights, remote monitoring and alerts, and ongoing support to streamline electric fleet management.

“The opening of our first full-build EV fleet charging site marks a significant milestone as the industry navigates the transition to electrification,” says Neha Palmer, CEO of Terawatt. “This site opening signals to the industry that the infrastructure and technology essential to accelerating this transition are here today. We are fully committed to providing customizable solutions that meet fleets where they are, so they can begin testing and fine-tuning EV fleet operations based on real-world charging experiences.”

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) reports that light-duty vehicles account for 70% of the transportation sector’s direct emissions, driving the need for EV adoption. Globally, the International Energy Agency forecasts that EV sales in 2024 are expected to remain robust, increasing by 20% compared with 2023, adding more incentive for EV charging infrastructure to keep pace with growing demand.

The LAX site opening comes on the heels of Terawatt’s coalition announcement with shippers and carriers to pilot long-haul heavy-duty battery electric vehicle operations along the Interstate 10 corridor at six of Terawatt’s owned charging hubs. This accelerates fleet electrification in California following the launch of Terawatt’s pilot charging sites in Commerce and Rancho Dominguez.

Terawatt is currently developing 15 sites across several states, including the I-10 corridor from the Port of Long Beach in the Los Angeles area to El Paso, Texas.