TEC Equipment’s Portland Location Now EV-Certified

TEC Equipment says its Portland, Ore., location recently became a certified electric vehicle dealer for both Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks.

TEC Equipment – Portland will now be able to service and support the Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle and is the first Mack dealer in Oregon to achieve EV certification status. The location’s sales and service teams can also support customers with deploying Volvo VNR Electric trucks.

This is the fourth TEC Equipment location to be EV-certified for Mack and Volvo trucks, joining its Fontana, La Mirada and Oakland facilities in California.

“I’m extremely proud of our team in Portland, and our other EV-certified locations which have already met the challenge,” says Chris Thompson, TEC Equipment dealer principal. “We are consistently engaging with customers who are interested in electrification.”

The 120,000 square-foot TEC Equipment – Portland site, located at 750 NE Columbia Blvd., offers 25 service bays, one of which is dedicated to electric vehicles. The Portland dealership has 20 technicians, 11 of whom are master technicians and four that are EV-certified.

“TEC Equipment continues to be an excellent partner to Volvo Trucks in the introduction of electromobility solutions to heavy-duty fleets operating throughout the West Coast,” adds Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “We appreciate their ongoing leadership – from the deployment of the first Volvo VNR Electric in North America and the accomplishment of being the first Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealership in the nation, to now supporting more than a dozen fleets in maintaining their Volvo VNR Electrics and certifying their fourth dealership location in a new state.”