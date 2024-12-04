TEC Equipment Buying Additional Bollinger B4 Electric Trucks

EV manufacturer Mullen Automotive Inc. says its Bollinger Motors subsidiary has received a follow-on order for seven all-electric 2025 Bollinger B4 trucks from TEC Equipment.

This is TEC’s second B4 truck order and follows its initial order from October, of three B4s. TEC’s latest order of B4s are being delivered to TEC dealer locations in Fontana, Oakland and San Diego, Calif.; Portland, Ore.; and Des Moines, Wash.

TEC Equipment is a family-owned, full-service truck and trailer dealership founded in 1976. The company is headquartered in Portland and has more than 30 locations across eight states. As a full-service dealership, TEC offers truck and trailer sales, parts, service, leasing, rental, insurance, financing, towing and recovery equipment, auto transportation equipment and services, and ZEV consulting.

“The growth in our partnership with TEC Equipment through this transaction reaffirms our mutual commitment to bringing innovative vehicle solutions that help our customers improve both their bottom line, and the communities that they operate in,” says Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer of Bollinger Motors. “We look forward to working with the team at TEC to see the Bollinger B4 electrifying fleets up and down the West Coast.”

The Bollinger B4 chassis cab is an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger’s chassis design protects the 158 kWh battery pack and components to offer capability and safety in the commercial market.

Bollinger Motors qualifies for federal clean vehicle tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act of $40,000 per vehicle and qualifies for a number of state incentives that can create total savings for eligible businesses in excess of $100,000, the company says.