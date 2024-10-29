TALKE Successfully Completes Hyzon Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Trial

TALKE, a provider of logistics solutions for the chemical industry, has successfully concluded its two-week trial with Hyzon‘s Class 8 200-kW fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) truck as part of its Houston drayage operations at TALKE USA.

“This trial is a key part of TALKE’s preparations for zero-emission operations and aligns with our ongoing commitment to our global ESG program, #CraftingResponsibleLogistics,” says Richard Heath, TALKE president and CEO.

Building on the success of its 110-kW trial two years ago, this new truck performed well —hauling containers with a smooth, dynamic and quiet operation.

“I’ve been driving my whole life, even came out of retirement because I love it,” says Timothy “Tim” Rivon, a professional driver for TALKE. “Change can be tough, but you can’t beat the quieter ride and how smooth it drives.”

The successful trial result is part of TALKE’s preparation for potential deployment of a larger fleet of Class 8 FCEV trucks under various grant funding programs, for which Hyzon’s Class 8 200-kW FCEVs are being evaluated alongside competitors.

“The success of this trial with TALKE aligns with the strong results we’ve seen across the seven other trials of our Class 8 200-kW fuel cell electric vehicle truck,” adds Parker Meeks, Hyzon CEO. “These consistent outcomes reinforce our confidence as we move toward full commercial activation, marking an exciting step forward in deploying hydrogen fuel cell solutions at scale.”