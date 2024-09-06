Sysco Adds Eight Heavy-Duty Electric Tractors to Fleet in British Columbia

Food distributor Sysco Corporation celebrated the arrival of eight heavy-duty electric tractors to its fleet in Victoria, British Columbia, which serves over 1,500 customers including restaurants, healthcare and education clients. In total, Sysco now has over 130 heavy-duty electric tractors globally across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Sweden.

“We are excited to scale our electric truck fleet into Canada and continue our journey to meet our climate goal of reducing emissions across the enterprise,” says Neil Russell, Sysco’s chief administrative officer. “One component of our climate goal is electrifying a portion of our fleet, and our partnership with the government of Canada, the government of British Columbia and BC Hydro is key to helping us achieve this. Electric tractors produce zero tailpipe emissions, which is good for the environment and important for our customers who want to do business with a responsible foodservice distributor.”

Sysco Canada hosted an event at its distribution center in Victoria during National Trucking Week to celebrate this milestone with leadership, colleagues, government officials and vendor partners.