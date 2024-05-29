Swiss Company Orders 40 Mullen-GO Delivery EVs

Electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive Inc. has received a new European purchase order (PO) for 40 Mullen-GO urban delivery vehicles with Switzerland-based Antidoto SA, a commercial upfitter with on-demand food delivery companies as its focus. The initial PO is valued at $440,000.

Antidoto SA specializes in the design and sale of pizza ovens for delivery vehicles and installs warming ovens in various types of vehicles. The company currently produces around 500 ovens per year, which are integrated and sold with a specific vehicle.

The company will initially order 40 Mullen-GO vehicles for 2024 and projects a minimum order of 180 units for 2025 to meet anticipated growing demand for zero-emission EVs. The vehicles will first be deployed in Switzerland with planned expansion into other parts of Europe.

“We strongly believe that a collaboration with Mullen could not only meet our current needs, but also boost our production capacity by offering an electric vehicle to our customers,” says Milijana Miletic, director of Antidoto SA.

“As part of our global expansion, we are looking at all segments of urban delivery opportunities, including hot and cold on-demand delivery, which is perfectly suited for the Mullen-GO,” adds David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

The Mullen-GO is an urban commercial electric delivery vehicle designed to bridge the gap between the demand for quick deliveries and space constraints in dense cities throughout Europe. This commercial EV’s compact design allows it to easily handle the stop/go and weave in/out typical of narrow urban European streets, all while decreasing pollution and congestion levels. The Mullen-GO is European Union standard-approved, certified and ready for sale.