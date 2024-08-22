Sustainability Efforts Take Off at Ireland’s Cork Airport

Ireland’s Cork Airport has taken significant strides in its commitment to sustainability with the introduction of a series of environmentally friendly initiatives. In August 2024, the airport doubled the number of high-speed electric vehicle charging points, expanded its fleet of EVs, introduced cutting-edge waste management technologies, and enhanced the landscaping and biodiversity across the airport campus.

In a bid to further reduce its carbon footprint, Cork Airport has added three new fully electric vehicles to its maintenance and electrical teams. This addition is part of a broader strategy to phase out older, less eco-friendly diesel and gasoline-powered vehicles, replacing them with greener alternatives. The move is expected to contribute to reducing carbon emissions across the airport campus.

To meet the growing demand for EV charging facilities, Cork Airport has partnered with ePower to install six new state-of-the-art charging points. These high-speed chargers are now available to passengers, taxi services and airport vehicles, making the airport more accessible to those using EVs.

“We have a very strong sustainability plan at Cork Airport,” says Niall MacCarthy, managing director of Cork Airport. “Further electrification of our fleet; high-speed electric charging points for our passengers; smart, electronic solar bins on our forecourt; and improving the biodiversity of our campus with an attractive planting program are just the latest in a series of very substantial projects to be delivered. We have a detailed and ambitious sustainability plan, and I look forward to further substantial initiatives to be rolled out this year.”

Cork Airport has also implemented advanced waste management technologies. New solar-powered bins, designed for both general and recyclable waste, have been installed on the terminal forecourt. These bins not only have a greater capacity, but also use solar energy to compact waste, reducing the frequency of collections. Additionally, the bins are equipped with sensors that notify staff when they need to be emptied, ensuring efficient waste management and better waste segregation.

“I am passionate about sustainability, and we are expediting our 2025-2030 Sustainability Strategy at Cork Airport,” says Eibhlin McGrath, Compliance and Sustainability Transformation Project manager at Cork Airport. “I’m delighted and excited to have rejoined Cork Airport following an interesting and challenging overseas airport assignment, and I’m looking forward to delivering Cork Airport’s sustainability strategy with new and innovative measures, so we keep our number one position in Ireland for carbon reduction amongst Ireland’s Commercial Semi-State bodies.”

Cork Airport has been recognized as the leading Commercial Semi-State body for energy reduction by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) for the past two years. With these latest initiatives, the airport is on track to meet government carbon reduction targets well ahead of the 2030 deadline.

Photo credit