Surgenor Truck Group Becomes Certified Mack Truck EV Dealer

Surgenor Truck Group locations in Kingston and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada are now both Mack Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealers and ready to service and support the Mack LR Electric refuse model.

“Congratulations to Surgenor for investing in electrification and achieving EV-Certified status at both of these locations,” says Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “Mack customers in Kingston and Ottawa can expect the same level of comprehensive support for EVs that they do for all Mack products. We are proud that so many of our dealers our working with us to achieve EV certification so they are ready to meet the needs of transportation as it evolves toward the future.”

Mack dealers choosing to become EV-certified must meet stringent safety, infrastructure, charging, training and tooling requirements. Each dealer rooftop that is EV-certified also must make infrastructure changes, but Mack executives met regularly with Surgenor leadership to ensure a smooth transition.

Surgenor Truck Group, located at 261 Binnington Ct., Kingston, has 10 technicians, two of whom are master techs and two of whom are certified EV technicians. Surgenor’s Ottawa site at 1571 Liverpool Ct., has 16 technicians, with five being master technicians and two being certified EV techs. Both locations have one service bay dedicated to battery-electric vehicles (BEV). Surgenor installed Heliox fast DC 50 kW chargers at both sites.

“Surgenor is ready and pleased to be part of the evolution of transportation toward electrification,” states Mike Gallant, general manager of Surgenor Kingston. “Many of our customers have made inquiries into electric vehicles and the LR Electric in particular, and we are excited to be leading this movement along with Mack Trucks.”