SunCommon Installs Fast DC EV Chargers in Vermont

Vermonters and visitors to the state alike have a new way to charge up when they drive their electric vehicles. SunCommon, an iSun company, is installing fast solar-powered, EV chargers at a new charging station located in South Burlington. The new charging station includes two direct current (DC) fast chargers provided by ChargePoint.

In fact, the DC chargers are so fast that drivers can expect up to 200 miles of charge within a 30-minute charging session. That’s nearly 20 times faster than a standard home charger, which takes an average of nine hours to do the same. DC fast chargers convert AC power to DC within the charging station and deliver DC power directly to the battery, which is why they charge faster.

“This new charging station signifies a pivotal infrastructural milestone for Vermont as we transition to a new way of powering our home, cars and businesses,” says James Moore, co-founder at SunCommon. “It also brings equity of access to electric vehicles as anyone can use the station, making it a great option for apartment dwellers who want to drive an electric vehicle, but don’t have a place to charge it. What seems like a simple vehicle charging station is actually a significant element in removing barriers to clean energy.”

These new EV charging stations are partially funded by the Volkswagen Fraud Settlement. There is the opportunity to install more DC fast chargers at the South Burlington location, as demand increases over time.

