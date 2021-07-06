Sunbelt Rentals Orders Peterbilt Model 579EVs for Fleet

Sunbelt Rentals is acquiring five Peterbilt battery-electric Model 579EVs for use in delivering rental machinery to and from job sites around the country.

Based in Fort Mill, S.C., Sunbelt Rentals has over 975 locations and a diversified fleet, serving customers from commercial, industrial, residential and municipal industries.

Designed for optimal weight distribution and performance, the fully integrated, all-electric 579EV powertrain provides a range up to 150 miles. When used in conjunction with a recommended DC fast-charger, the high-energy density battery packs recharge in three to four hours, making the 579EV ideal for regional haul, drayage, pickup and delivery, and last-mile operations.

“Sunbelt Rentals isn’t just making a commitment to purchase battery electric Class 8 trucks. We are striving to be a leader in environmental responsibility and sustainability, not only in our industry, but in the overall commercial market,” says Eric Jahnsen, director – transportation fleet – at Sunbelt Rentals.

“In order to exceed our goals, we need to start operating zero emission vehicles immediately. Peterbilt is giving us the opportunity to put battery electric trucks on the road as soon as we can put the infrastructure in place to support it.”