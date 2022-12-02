Stellantis, Qinomic Create Electric Retrofitting for Light Commercial Vehicles

Stellantis N.V. and Qinomic, a high-tech company specialized in innovative and sustainable solutions for mobility, are partnering to create a proof of concept to convert internal combustion engine light commercial vehicles to electric drivetrain, while ensuring OEM quality and specifications, such as safety, durability and type approval, are maintained.

“I am delighted that Stellantis is working with Qinomic on this development in retrofit technology,” says Alison Jones, Stellantis’ senior vice president of the Circular Economy Business Unit. “This innovation gives our professional customers the choice to convert their current vans to electric, extend their vehicle’s life and meet legislative and mobility requirements.”

Extending vehicle life and usage is at the heart of the Stellantis Circular Economy Business Unit, which is leading the initiative in collaboration with the Commercial Vehicle Business Unit and the Stellantis Ventures Studio.

The electric retrofit solution aims to protect freedom of mobility with an affordable option that meets customer needs to extend the life of their vehicles and continue business activities while accessing low emissions zones (LEZ) in cities. Electric retrofitting is both a sustainable and affordable solution for customers willing to switch to zero emissions and to reduce their total cost of ownership, while keeping their vehicles.

“Retrofitting technology will reinforce Stellantis’ leadership in zero emission mobility solutions for professional customers, complementing our full electrified van range,” states Xavier Peugeot, Stellantis’ senior vice president of the Commercial Vehicle Business Unit.

“We are excited about this new strategic partnership with Stellantis,” adds Frédéric Strady, co-founder and CEO of Qinomic. “It is an important step in Qinomic’s development, which will enable us to finalize and implement some of the innovative technical solutions we are developing for the retrofit industry.”

Successful completion of this joint development in 2023 and positive customer feedback on the demo cars’ performance will lead to implementation and commercialization starting in France in 2024. “In a market boosted by last-mile demand, city access restrictions will soon require recent LCV owners to look for a solution to convert to zero emissions,” concludes Eric Laforge, Stellantis’s vice president of enlarged Europe light commercial vehicles. “Retrofitting technology like this will enable Stellantis to support this trend.”