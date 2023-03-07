Stellantis Adds Vehya to Vendor Lineup Supporting EV Growth Plans

Stellantis, the automaker that produces brands including Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge and Ram, is partnering with Detroit-based company Vehya to support its U.S. dealers in preparation for increased electric vehicle sales and service.

As an experienced auto dealer partner, Vehya’s workflow platform will provide a full-service solution for dealers. Features include Vehya-certified electricians, detailed site surveys, comprehensive estimates, and a dedicated account manager that handles all administrative and project management duties.

“We’ve found that our easy-to-use platform combined with an account manager for point of contact gives dealers peace of mind and minimizes barriers, especially in cases when dealing with utility company upgrades to sites,” says Etta Salaj, business manager at Vehya.

“As our partners in the automotive industry transition to electric vehicle sales and service, our goal is to provide our 2,600-plus U.S. dealers with high-quality options that meet their individual EV integration needs within every area of the dealership business,” says Phil Langley, head of network development for Stellantis North America. “Vehya is equipped with the experience and infrastructure needed to help support our dealers and make this process as straightforward and simple as possible.”

Stellantis announced its partnership with Detroit-based Future Energy last November as its first step in preparing its dealerships for electrification in the U.S.

As part its Dare Forward 2030 plan, Stellantis is setting the course for 50% of sales in the United States to be battery-electric vehicles by the end of this decade. The company plans to offer more than 25 battery-electric vehicles in the U.S. by 2030.