Stater Bros. Markets Takes Delivery on First Autocar All-Electric Terminal Tractor

Autocar LLC, a manufacturer of specialized severe-duty vocational trucks, has delivered its battery-electric terminal tractor, the E-ACTT, to supermarket chain Stater Bros. Markets

The grocer has implemented its first all-electric terminal tractor into its distribution fleet to meet corporate environmental goals. Autocar delivered the E-ACTT to the Stater Bros. distribution center in San Bernardino, Calif., and provided operator and technician orientations before deploying it into the fleet.

The purpose-built E-ACTT is Autocar’s first all-electric terminal tractor designed for the logistics and vocational trucking industry to help meet the regulatory emissions mandates in California and across the United States. Stater Bros. is one of the first Autocar customers to receive the E-ACTT and deploy the unit into its fleet for use at its distribution center.

Stater Bros. operates 171 supermarkets throughout Southern California and delivers fresh products to all of its stores with its in-house shipping and distribution departments. The recent delivery to the supermarket chain is the first of two E-ACTT terminal tractors that will be used for transportation within the distribution center.

“Autocar is proud to work with Stater Bros. Markets and its distribution center by providing them with their first Autocar E-ACTT terminal tractor,” says Eric Schwartz, president of Autocar Industries. “Through extensive engineering and dedication, our engineering and technical teams have collaborated to create an industry-leading, zero-emission truck offering customers the same durability and reliability as its diesel counterpart. It’s our priority at Autocar to help our customers meet their sustainability goals, and our team has worked diligently to help make meeting new regulations possible. We look forward to continuing our work with the leadership team at Stater Bros. and delivering customer-centric and industry-best tools for their needs.”

The E-ACTT is designed to help fleets replace their diesel trucks with a zero-emission alternative that meets the same standards set by its diesel counterpart, the severe-duty Autocar ACTT.

“We are excited to introduce our first electric truck into our fleet with the E-ACTT and begin the process toward fleet electrification,” states Pete Van Helden, chairman and CEO of Stater Bros. Markets. “Implementing the E-ACTT with Autocar’s help is just the first step in our commitment to our customers, the environment, and meeting California’s environmental regulations.”

The E-ACTT is a battery-powered vehicle that can last up to 22 hours on a full charge. Its modular battery pack is compatible with the industry standard CCS-1 compliant DC fast charging, and its liquid-cooled/heated batteries allow it to adapt to different work conditions. In addition, the terminal tractor’s advanced telematics and monitoring system communicate maintenance and repair needs to help increase uptime and improve efficiency.