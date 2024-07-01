Stagecoach Orders Another 158 Electric Vehicles from Pelican Bus and Coach

United Kingdom-based coach and bus operator Stagecoach has placed another 158 orders with Pelican Bus and Coach.

In addition to the recent 23 single-deckers delivered to Sheffield, Pelican has been awarded further orders totaling 158 single-deck electric vehicles. These orders will mean that Stagecoach will become the largest operator of Yutong electric vehicles in the U.K., with more than 200 vehicle orders placed.

These orders include vehicles in the following locations in England:

Chesterfield

Slatyford

Rugby

Leamington

Nuneaton

Stockton

Preston

Sunderland

The buses will be jointly funded by Stagecoach and local and national government through three different funding streams:

Sunderland — Leveling-up fund

Coventry — Full Electric City

Balance (excluding Preston) — Zebra 2

“We are absolutely delighted to receive these order awards from Stagecoach,” says Ian Downie, head of Yutong Sales at Pelican Bus and Coach. “Our vehicles have been successfully launched in Warwick, Inverness and now Sheffield — and the feedback has been superb. The vehicles have state-of-the-art air conditioning and customer-centric features and coupled with the reliability and performance of the tried, tested and proven Yutong product will continue to support the Stagecoach operation.

“We have forged an excellent partnership with Stagecoach, and the total orders of an additional 158 vehicles is testament to this relationship,” adds Downie. “The vehicles are completed in our dealership at Castleford, and Pelican will support them throughout their service life.”

“Being the largest operator of Yutong electric vehicles in the U.K. affirms Stagecoach’s commitment to connecting communities across the U.K. sustainably and efficiently,” says Tony Cockcroft, Stagecoach Asset Management and Infrastructure director. “Introducing these new electric vehicles brings us a step closer to realizing our goal of being fully net zero and becoming more energy-efficient.”

The vehicles will be delivered starting in July 2024, with all delivered before the third quarter of 2025. This demonstrates how quickly Stagecoach and Pelican can implement the rollout of zero-tailpipe-emission vehicles, with the Zebra orders being placed within the past few weeks.