Stagecoach Launches Enviro400EV Electric Double Decker Buses

Alexander Dennis Ltd. (ADL) and BYD Europe say their electric vehicle partnership has supplied two electric double-deck buses to Stagecoach that will operate in Cambridge, U.K.

Alexander Dennis supplied the electric double-deckers to Stagecoach for a project between the operator and the Greater Cambridge Partnership, supporting an improvement in air quality in the city center of Cambridge and giving the opportunity to inform potential future investment in a zero-emission bus fleet.

Passengers on the Citi 6 route in Cambridge will be the first in the U.K. region to benefit from the BYD ADL Enviro400EV buses when the electric double-deckers enter service on the city network next week.

The BYD ADL Enviro400EV is built in ADL’s Great Britain factories on a chassis supplied by its electric bus partner for the U.K. market, BYD. Stagecoach has opted for the 4.2-meter low-height version of ADL’s City style body, seating up to 70 passengers on comfortable ADL SmartSeats. The 10.9-meter vehicles provide room for a further 13 standees.

“Over the years we have steadily reduced the environmental impact of our diesel buses, and now 32 percent of the fleet have the most efficient Euro 6 engines,” says Michelle Hargreaves, managing director at Stagecoach.

“The addition of the electric vehicles is a further step forward in our attempts to keep emissions to a minimum,” she adds.

Photo: Stagecoach’s BYD ADL Enviro400EV.