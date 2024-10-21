Stagecoach Launches Fleet of 12 Electric Midibuses

Stagecoach West Scotland has unveiled its fleet of 12 electric midibuses, which will add to the all-electric Ayrshire bus routes this autumn. The 5-million-pound investment sees the introduction of a dozen Enviro100EV electric midibuses for East, South and North Ayrshire, Scotland, boosting the total Stagecoach electric bus fleet across Ayrshire to 60 vehicles.

The midibuses, produced in Scotland by Alexander Dennis, are the first of this vehicle type to be used anywhere. Local communities can benefit from these smaller EV buses, which are not only emission-free but are nimble enough to travel through areas that larger buses are not able to service.

The Enviro100EV design has been crafted in collaboration between Stagecoach and Alexander Dennis and fills a niche for shorter-wheelbase electric buses on routes that cannot be easily served with larger buses to further enhance connectivity within Ayrshire communities. The midibuses will operate on a single daily charge with no engine noise or emissions, and customers receive contactless payment and USB charging points on board.

At the midibus launch in Stagecoach’s Ayr depot, guests included Siobhian Brown, member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) for Ayr; and Elena Whitham, MSP for Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley. This 5-million-pound investment is in addition to the investment of 15.7 million pounds in 2023 that introduced 27 single-deck buses to the area.

“Today’s launch demonstrates that we are delivering on our commitment to decarbonize our fleet across Ayrshire,” says Fiona Doherty, Stagecoach West Scotland managing director. “These 12 new EV midibuses are an important addition to our service, and they will serve communities in Ayr, Irvine and Kilmarnock in particular with zero-emission transport.”

“This is a really proud moment for the team at Alexander Dennis as the very first Enviro100EV is officially launched in partnership with Stagecoach here in West Scotland, supporting routes across East, South and North Ayrshire,” says Paul Davies, Alexander Dennis president and managing director. “The Enviro100EV is our brand-new battery electric small bus that has been engineered to feel just like a big bus.

“We’ve packed a significant amount of power into our ‘big small bus,’ making it the best-in-class by some distance, with its 354 kWh of battery capacity and up to 285 miles of range, alongside its futureproof battery system and the next generation of aftermarket support from AD24,” adds Davies. “We know this fleet of small buses will enjoy a long, productive working life supporting Stagecoach West Scotland with their targets for a zero-emission bus fleet by 2035.”

The bus operator has also invested in installing 21 new charging stations during recent upgrades to its Kilmarnock and Ayr depots.

Photo credit