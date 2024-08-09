South Jersey Industries, OPAL Fuels Start Construction on RNG Production Facility

Construction has commenced on a renewable natural gas (RNG) production facility, with an annual design capacity of nearly 0.92 million Btus, at the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex solid waste landfill in Florence Township, New Jersey. The project represents the second collaboration between South Jersey Industries (SJI) and OPAL Fuels Inc. to develop, construct, own and operate RNG facilities.

Using proven technology, the project will capture methane produced naturally from the decomposition of organic material from the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex and transform it into RNG, a low-carbon, low-cost transportation fuel. Approximately 6.5 million gas gallons equivalent (GGE) of RNG can be produced annually from the design capacity of the plant.

OPAL Fuels will distribute the RNG via its fueling station network to heavy-duty trucks to help lower emissions from these vehicles while reducing fuel costs for these fleets. Once fully operational and when used as a transportation fuel, the RNG produced at the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex will reduce methane emissions from the landfill and avoid the use of fossil fuels. It is expected to displace over 530,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year. As such, the project is addressing two critical greenhouse gas issues causing climate change: methane and transportation emissions.

“We are proud to work with SJI to develop the Burlington RNG facility, encouraging renewable energy production in New Jersey and supporting the state’s transition to a low carbon economy,” says Jonathan Maurer, co-CEO of OPAL Fuels. “Burlington is the latest addition to our growing number of RNG projects, a portfolio of assets underpinned by a proven solution to bring value to our landfill partners and fight climate change both at the source of emissions and in the transportation sector.”

“SJI is proud to partner with OPAL Fuels on the construction of the Burlington Renewable Natural Gas Facility,” adds Mike Renna, president and CEO of SJI. “We are energized to continue our journey toward advancing a sustainable energy landscape in New Jersey.”