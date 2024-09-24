Solutions30, Connected Kerb Partner to Deploy EV Charging Network in U.K.

Solutions30, a provider of solutions for new digital technologies, and United Kingdom-based public charging operator Connected Kerb have formed a strategic partnership to deploy a electric vehicle charging (EVC) network in the southeastern United Kingdom.

Through this multiyear, multimillion-pound framework contract, Solutions30 is responsible for installing thousands of fast-charging points (up to 22 kW) across the region. The contract covers the survey and design works, the electrical installation of charging points and their connection to the grid — for both AC and DC charging points. It will fulfill a wide range of charging needs for all vehicle types and give access to charging at a competitive price for electric car drivers.

By leveraging Solutions30’s resources, the partnership aims to accelerate new charging point building, optimize investments and speed up connection times. This will help local authorities meet their network roll-out targets, particularly in underserved areas. The collaboration addresses a critical need for an extensive public infrastructure in the U.K., where almost half of all homes do not have a car parking area to install private chargers.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Connected Kerb in this pivotal project,” says David Tong, CEO of Solutions30 U.K. “Our expertise in designing and delivering EVC infrastructure, combined with our power networks and grid connection capabilities, will be a decisive factor in enabling Connected Kerb to achieve its ambitious goals. On our side, this partnership aligns perfectly with our strategy to be at the forefront of delivering key technologies and services in the U.K.”

“Our partnership with Solutions30 marks a significant step in accelerating the rollout of a network of charging stations across the U.K,” adds Chris Matthews, chief delivery officer at Connected Kerb U.K. “Their comprehensive expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to make EVC available to all. Together, we’re helping to build a cleaner, more sustainable future of transportation, while addressing the specific requirements of the U.K. market.”