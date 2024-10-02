Solutions30, Atlante Partner to Install EV Charging Stations in Spain

Solutions30 has entered a strategic partnership with Atlante for the construction and installation of 50 fast electric vehicle charging (EVC) stations in southern Spain and Catalonia as an initial phase. This collaboration expands the relationship that began in 2023 between Solutions30 and Atlante, highlighting their shared commitment to advancing sustainable mobility.

Under this contract, which is expected to strengthen over the next three years, Solutions30 will manage the entire project lifecycle — from permitting, to designing and deploying the EVC infrastructure.

This initiative aims to increase EVC capacity in the region to meet the growing demand from EV users. It aligns with Spain’s broader environmental goals by contributing to carbon emission reduction and promoting greener transportation solutions.

“Solutions 30 is a strategic partner with proven reliability and expertise in Spain and throughout Europe,” says Gianluca Palmese, head of Procurement at Atlante Iberia. “Their extensive experience in the field ensures that our projects are executed with the highest standards of quality and efficiency.”

“Atlante is one of our key clients in the sector,” adds José Costa, head of the EVC Division at Solutions30 Iberia. “This project not only underlines the strength of our relationship, but also our ability to deploy an ambitious roadmap for Spain today and in the future. By partnering with one of Europe’s leaders in fast charging, we are reinforcing our position in a market that represents a major growth driver for the group.”