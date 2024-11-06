Solaris Will Supply 14 Electric Buses to City in Poland

The city of Szczecin, Poland, has ordered 14 electric buses from Solaris Bus & Coach. The order includes the Urbino electric model in two lengths: four 12-meter Urbino 12 electric buses and 10 articulated Urbino 18 electric buses.

These vehicles will be operated by Szczecin’s public transport company, Szczecińskie Przedsiębiorstwo Autobusowe Klonowica. Upon delivery, Szczecin will have 30 Solaris electric buses in its fleet.

Both the Urbino 12 electric and 18 electric models will be equipped with a central electric motor and Solaris High Energy batteries, which feature high energy density and capacity, ensuring a long range on a single charge. The batteries will be charged using both pantograph and plug-in chargers.

The Urbino electric buses will be equipped with full-vehicle air conditioning, electric heating, Wi-Fi access, monitoring systems, and an integrated driver alcohol detection system for driver and passenger safety. The onboard monitoring will be integrated with the city’s Central Urban Transport Management System. Additionally, to support daily operations and monitor onboard processes, the buses will connect to eSConnect, Solaris’s dedicated system for fleet management.

Szczecin continues to invest in a modern, eco-friendly bus fleet. In recent years, the city has purchased 16 Solaris electric buses. With the completion of the new contract, this number will increase to 30 zero-emission e-buses.